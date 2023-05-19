Franklin County entrepreneur opens co-working space in old general store

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An old store in Franklin County is getting a new lease on life. After six years of renovations, the old general store in the center of Fairfield is re-opening with a vision that fits perfectly in the post-pandemic world.

In the center of Fairfield sits a 200-year-old relic.

“I think it neat was that it was a general store for so long and that it has this 193-year-old history,” said Christa Driscoll, who bought the place six years ago.

In its heyday, it was the happening spot in town. But fast forward to the 21st century -- not so much. “I had passed by this building and it was in dire need of help,” said Driscoll, who had a vision for the space long before the pandemic kicked off a remote work craze. “For a while, it was kind of my dream to have a co-working space here.”

And that’s what she’s been working towards since buying the space she now calls The Brick Store. Driscoll has spent countless hours overhauling it from top to bottom, while being careful to maintain the historic charm. The main floor is the new home for her letter-printing business. Upstairs, a cozy timber-frame room awaits longer-term workers. “And a little lounge room at the end, and that is for designated desks. So, there’s about five of those upstairs,” Driscoll said.

The basement also hosts an open co-working space with it’s own entrance and kitchen for day-long or prolonged use. “It’s sort of like a coffee shop but you can come in and do work. There’s internet. You don’t need to feel bad about ordering another coffee and sitting there for a while,” Driscoll said.

She points out that especially for young professionals outside of Chittenden County, it can be hard to find like-minded people to network with. She hopes the space will fill that gap while also providing a new spot to get some work done. “Sometimes you just need to get away from your pets or your kinds, you know, and come to a place that’s inspirational, but you don’t need to drive to Burlington or Essex or a different place like a city,” Driscoll said.

And while it’s not the same kind of hub as a general store, it is a new business for an otherwise quiet Fairfield. “We’ll have people who drive by and they’re like, ‘It looks great!’ So, I’d say encouragement from the local community is a really nice thing,” Driscoll said.

The Brick Store is having an open house Saturday for interested parties. They’ll be open from 1 to 6 p.m.

