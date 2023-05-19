GMUSD votes to keep ‘Chieftains’ mascot name

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - After another effort to remove the ‘Chieftans’ mascot name from Green Mountain Union High School the district by a slim margin, decided it’s here to stay.

In a 6-5 vote Thursday, the school board concludes ‘chieftains’ doesn’t violate the education agency’s new policy.

Act 152 -- prohibits mascots referencing a racial group, individual, custom, or tradition.

Several people were outraged by the decision and threatened to bring the issue to the state.

Two members of the board resigned.

This comes after the name “Chieftain” was ditched at a January school board meeting - which was then reversed in February.

The NAACP also recently filed complaints with the district.

