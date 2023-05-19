Newsmaker Interview: House Speaker Jill Krowinski

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The official Vermont legislative session may have ended last week, but a lot of action will be coming up later in June.

Vermont’s Democratic majority in the Statehouse approved an $8.5 billion dollar budget that includes sweeping child care reforms, investments in housing, and other programs. Governor Phil Scott signaled this week he will likely veto the measure because it includes spending levels that he has called unsustainable, as well as a new payroll tax and other fees.

A group of over a dozen lawmakers has threatened to sustain a budget veto if lawmakers don’t include money for emergency housing that is set to run out this summer

During a veto session scheduled for June, the Democratic supermajority will attempt to override the budget veto and any other bills the governor rejects.

Reporter Calvin Cutler spoke with House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, about how the session wrapped up as well as her plans to keep Democrats in line next month.

