Plan proposes bringing skatepark to Middlebury

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowboarding season may be over but there’s a plan to get skateboarders riding in Middlebury.

The Middlebury skate park project is a volunteer group working to bring a concrete park to town.

The proposed skate park would be 75,000 sq feet in the town’s Recreation Park which is currently owned by the addison central school district.

“Skate park just provides another option, especially for maybe kids or teenagers that are interested in team sports. But yeah, it’s just another alternate recreation option for people that like to ride fields. And we really started thinking about this. It’s been a tough couple years out of isolation for kids really worth thinking about how can the community where our positive energy came out publicly and there was a lot of support,” said Jill Quackenbush and Ethan Murphy with the Middlebury Skate Park Project

Once underway, organizers say they hope the skatepark would take two years to complete. It could range from $300,000 to $500,000.

They raised about $15,000 so far and they’re looking for grants and other ways to raise the rest. The next public meeting is on the 29th.

