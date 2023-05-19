Several reports of vandalism and thefts in Danville Elementary School parking lot
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating several vandalisms and thefts in the parking lot of Danville Elementary School.
They say multiple car windows were smashed and items stolen on Monday afternoon.
Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing dark clothing.
The stolen items haven’t been recovered.
