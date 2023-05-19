Street closures to begin for UVM Graduation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Street closures are in effect so students can graduate from the University of Vermont.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday until Monday at 4 p.m., University Place will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street.

Also, South Prospect Street will be closed from College Street to the University Health Center entrance from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 4 p.m.

Finally, from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, several streets will be closed. That includes South Prospect Street will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street, and College Street will be closed from South Prospect Street to South Williams Street. The northernmost westbound lane on Main Street from University Heights Road to South Prospect Street will also be closed.

For information on shuttle services and parking visit UVMs website.

