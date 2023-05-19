Stuck in Vt: Adrian Tans draws an audience with chalk art

During the pandemic, Woodstock artist Adrian Tans co-opted a community chalkboard that was once...
During the pandemic, Woodstock artist Adrian Tans co-opted a community chalkboard that was once called the Town Crier and turned it into the Town Smiler.(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the pandemic, Woodstock artist Adrian Tans co-opted a community chalkboard that was once called the Town Crier and turned it into the Town Smiler.

In previous decades, the board held messages about community events. Tans began by sharing notes from the community and evolved into elaborate chalk illustrations which featured different holiday themes.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited with Tans to watch him working on a Mother’s Day creation.

