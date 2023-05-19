Stuck in Vt: Adrian Tans draws an audience with chalk art

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the pandemic, Woodstock artist Adrian Tans co-opted a community chalkboard that was once called the Town Crier and turned it into the Town Smiler.

In previous decades, the board held messages about community events. Tans began by sharing notes from the community and evolved into elaborate chalk illustrations which featured different holiday themes.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited with Tans to watch him working on a Mother’s Day creation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.