Substitute teacher charged with sexual assault of student

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lowell man who police say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl while working at a local school appeared in court Friday.

Appearing virtually in court, Jesse Waldenville, 41, pleaded not guilty to six felony charges including sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to court paperwork, the incidents happened here at the Lowell Graded School, where Waldenville was brought on as a substitute teacher in 2021. The affidavit states he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl several times in a classroom, at a picnic table, and on a school bus.

“This defendant had admitted to law enforcement that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl that he was sexually attracted to. He did so four times, three of those times he did it within the past three weeks,” said Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva.

According to Vermont State Police, Waldenville’s wife found Facebook messages between her husband and the victim. He then confessed the misconduct to school officials and the police.

“He certainly is asking for help. I think this affidavit screams that he’s asking for help. I think this also screams that he stepped forward -- with whatever was going on -- before something worse did happen. I’m not trying to minimize the allegations within the affidavit but I do think they are one level down from the charges,” said Lydia Newcomb, Waldenville’s attorney.

Prosecutors say Waldenville would host students at his house for game nights, where the victim was present until her mother stopped letting her go. The victim’s parents say in court records that Waldenville would also drive by their house at night.

A statement from North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent Elaine Collins read, in part, “We took immediate action upon learning of those allegations. we condemn any adult who mistreats children, especially adults in position of trust.”

Police say they are not aware of any other victims.

Waldenville is being held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing. The judge also ordered that he undergo a competency evaluation.

