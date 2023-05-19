SVMC introduces at home dialysis

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A dream come true for patients who need dialysis: The ability to do it from home.

New at-home dialysis is being offered by the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Experts say the Tablo is the size of a college dorm refrigerator and contains the essentials like water purification, blood collection, and cleaning.

Patients say instead of spending three hours a day three days a week at the hospital, they can be home with their families.

