Upper Valley Park & Ride faces closure over community complaints

The Wilder Park and Ride has faced complaints from neighbors.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford is considering a possible closure -- either temporary or permanent -- of a park and ride in White River Junction that is drawing complaints from the community.

The Wilder Park and Ride is located off Route 5 just north of the high school. The lot is located adjacent to a residential neighborhood and while rules are posted prohibiting long-term parking and overnight camping, nearby residents have complained for years about the activity that goes on there.

“Drug dealing, for one; homeless people living out there in their cars and campers and whatever; rubbish thrown over the fence. Just a lot of noise at night in and out,” said Dottie Leavitt from White River Junction.

The town is working on a grant to light the lot and considering installing surveillance cameras.

A decision about the closure will be made at the next select board meeting on May 30.

