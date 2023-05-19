Upper Valley Park & Ride faces closure over community complaints

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford is considering a possible closure -- either temporary or permanent -- of a park and ride in White River Junction that is drawing complaints from the community.

The Wilder Park and Ride is located off Route 5 just north of the high school. The lot is located adjacent to a residential neighborhood and while rules are posted prohibiting long-term parking and overnight camping, nearby residents have complained for years about the activity that goes on there.

“Drug dealing, for one; homeless people living out there in their cars and campers and whatever; rubbish thrown over the fence. Just a lot of noise at night in and out,” said Dottie Leavitt from White River Junction.

The town is working on a grant to light the lot and considering installing surveillance cameras.

A decision about the closure will be made at the next select board meeting on May 30.

