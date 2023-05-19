UVM names Honors College for Sen. Leahy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Honors College was officially renamed Friday in honor of Sen. Patrick Leahy.

UVM trustees unanimously approved the measure to rename it the Sen. Patrick Leahy Honors College. Officials say the longtime senator who retired last year, brought more than a billion dollars to UVM.

Leahy also helped appropriate $30 million to the college, which will increase research to better prepare students coming out of college.

“I’m honored to have my name on there but I’m twice as honored as an American, as a U.S. senator, as a Vermonter, to think the men and women who go through that are going to be the next generation’s leaders,” Leahy said.

The Honors College was founded in 2004.

