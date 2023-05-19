WCAX receives 3 Murrow awards

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is the proud winner of three regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

Joe Carroll won for Excellence in Video for a story about the historic New Haven train depot, which was moved to accommodate Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express.

Darren Perron won the Hard News category for his latest installment in the Battle Over Burn Pits -- veterans sickened by open-air pits burning garbage in military zones.

And Perron and Carroll both won for Feature Reporting on the hitchhiking hen, a Hinesburg bird named Amelia that accidentally caught a ride to Burlington.

