Welch calls for oversight of digital platforms and AI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amid Calls for AI and Social Media Regulation, first-of-its-kind legislation would create a Federal Agency to Provide oversight of Digital Platforms.

Senator Peter Welch co-sponsored the Digital Platform Commission Act which he says would protect consumers, promote competition, and safeguard the public interest.

AI and social media are largely unregulated and this proposed Federal Digital Platform Commission would be tasked with developing and enforcing rules within the digital sector. Welch calls the legislation much needed.

