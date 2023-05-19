Wildfire warnings across the region

Brush fire in Hartford, Vt.
Brush fire in Hartford, Vt.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are sounding the alarm about dry conditions which are ripe for brush fires.

Crews in the Upper Valley extinguished several brush fires this week including two in Hartford. Like many towns across the region, Hartford requires permits for open burning.

State officials say burn warnings have been high to very high all week because of a lack of rain and windy conditions. Officials are encouraging residents to refrain from outdoor fires if possible until conditions improve

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrisburgh crash
Deadly crash closes Route 7 in Ferrisburgh
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 troopers face criminal charges over bean bag gun incident
1 person killed in Lowell crash
Jesse Waldenville
Police say substitute teacher sexually assaulted student at Vt. school
Moviegoers were evacuated from the Majestic 10 movie theater in Williston Wednesday night after...
Police: Smoke bomb thrown into Williston movie theater

Latest News

Sen. Patrick Leahy was honored Friday at The UVM Board of Trustees meeting.
UVM names Honors College for Sen. Leahy
Mock crash scene at Colchester High School Friday.
Colchester students get sobering lesson ahead of prom weekend
The Brick Store, a new co-working space in Fairfield, is having an open house Saturday.
Franklin County entrepreneur opens co-working space in old general store
Franklin County entrepreneur opens co-working space in old general store