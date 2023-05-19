Wildfire warnings across the region

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are sounding the alarm about dry conditions which are ripe for brush fires.

Crews in the Upper Valley extinguished several brush fires this week including two in Hartford. Like many towns across the region, Hartford requires permits for open burning.

State officials say burn warnings have been high to very high all week because of a lack of rain and windy conditions. Officials are encouraging residents to refrain from outdoor fires if possible until conditions improve

