BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It warmed up nicely today, but the wind picked back up and wildfire smoke drifting in from western Canada prevented us from having a bright blue sky. Still, it will be a pleasant and dry evening with clouds increasing from west to east.

The approaching frontal system that is bringing the increase in clouds will work in tandem with low pressure riding up the east coast to bring wet weather this weekend. There will be a chance for some showers overnight, mainly along the Canadian border, but the widespread wet weather will hold off until Saturday evening and into Saturday night.

Most of the daylight hours of the weekend will be dry. Saturday starts mainly cloudy with just a small chance for an isolated shower. Most of us will see a dry afternoon as well. A line of showers will approach from the west in the afternoon, moving into northern New York first, and then into Vermont over the course of the evening. Some embedded rumbles of thunder are possible. At the same time, low pressure lifting north will bring rain to southern areas Saturday evening too.

Showers remain likely into the overnight, but move out by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals should range from a tenth to a few tenths of an inch for most, but there could be locally higher totals up to an inch. Aside from the chance for a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening, Sunday will be mainly dry and feature more sun.

Next week is looking very nice too. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

