BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After another frosty start to the day for a lot of us, we will be warming up nicely, getting into the low/mid 70s for highs today. There will be lots of sunshine today, but skies will be slightly obscured from the smoke in the upper atmosphere from those wildfires in western Canada. As has been the case lately, that smoke will not affect our breathing air quality, so if you have respiratory issues, this will not be a problem.

There will be some wet and possibly stormy weather over the weekend, but the timing of it will allow us to enjoy most of the weekend days. Most of Saturday will be okay - a few sunny breaks, but a lot of clouds around. A frontal system will move in from the west and another low pressure system will be coming up from the south. Between the two of those systems, we will be getting showers and possible thunderstorms from late afternoon through the evening hours, and especially overnight.

Most of that wet weather will be out of here by Sunday morning, so most of Sunday will be just fine with partly sunny skies. A trailing disturbance may kick up a stray shower late Sunday afternoon or evening, but there is just a slight chance for that.

Next week is looking fantastic. There will be lots of sunshine each and every day. Monday will be a little cooler than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 70°), but we will jump into the mid/upper 70s for the rest of the week.

Lots of MAX Advantage weather for the next week ahead! -Gary

