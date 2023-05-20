Burlington celebrates the return of Kids Weekend

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Old North End’s Roosevelt Park was flooded with about 400 kids Friday afternoon. A sunny spring afternoon filled with games, snacks, and other fun could only mean one thing, Burlington Kids Days are back. Burlington Parks & Rec has been hosting these events for more than thirty years to celebrate kids and their families.

Between kicking a ball around with Vermont Green players and crafting with the Fletcher Free Library, kids had plenty of things to do. Because the event has been on pause for three years due to the pandemic, the rec department is doubling down on the fun, adding a second day of events.

There will be more food, games, and activities, including airbrush tattoos and Ben & Jerry’s, at Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There is no rain date for the event, but Gary Rogers with Burlington Parks & Rec says a light drizzle won’t get in the way.

