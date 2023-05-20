Burlington City Arts prepares events for summer season

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is around the corner and Burlington City Arts is getting ready to kick off a season packed with events.

B.C.A. will have 119 events all in city hall park. Beginning May 26th, they’ll kick off with a music filled splash dance at the fountain, a twilight concert series, and Saturday’s farmer’s markets. Burlington’s city hall park has had issues with crime over the past few years, but B.C.A. hopes to use the space for good.

“Bringing arts to the park having music having big events like the BTV Market just has a positive impact and it feels safe because there’s enough people doing the right thing in the park at any one time. So that’s really the difference is bringing people to the park and having events here that make it active really helps the scene in here a ton,” Zach Williamson from Burlington City Arts says. These events will run through September. For more information about B.C.A summer events, check out their events calendar on their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrisburgh crash
Deadly crash closes Route 7 in Ferrisburgh
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 troopers face criminal charges over bean bag gun incident
Jesse Waldenville
Police say substitute teacher sexually assaulted student at Vt. school
An abandoned gas station in Burlington sits stagnant as a legal battle continues over what the...
Legal battle continues over what landowner can do with blighted Burlington property
1 person killed in Lowell crash

Latest News

John Lavoie and John Grismore
Vt. Special Committee on Impeachment set to meet next week
Burlington City Arts prepares events for summer season
Barre City Police execute search warrant
Two Mass. men arrested in Barre drug bust
lqm
An investigation into two Franklin County officials begins next week