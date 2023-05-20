Burlington City Arts prepares events for summer season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is around the corner and Burlington City Arts is getting ready to kick off a season packed with events.

B.C.A. will have 119 events all in city hall park. Beginning May 26th, they’ll kick off with a music filled splash dance at the fountain, a twilight concert series, and Saturday’s farmer’s markets. Burlington’s city hall park has had issues with crime over the past few years, but B.C.A. hopes to use the space for good.

“Bringing arts to the park having music having big events like the BTV Market just has a positive impact and it feels safe because there’s enough people doing the right thing in the park at any one time. So that’s really the difference is bringing people to the park and having events here that make it active really helps the scene in here a ton,” Zach Williamson from Burlington City Arts says. These events will run through September. For more information about B.C.A summer events, check out their events calendar on their website.

