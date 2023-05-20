Two Mass. men arrested in Barre drug bust

Barre City Police execute search warrant
Barre City Police execute search warrant
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men from Springfield, Massachusetts arrested following a drug bust in Barre on Friday night.

At around 8:00 p.m. Barre City police officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of N. Seminary Street.

Police say they seized large quantities of multiple illegal substances at the home.

Approximately 54.7 grams of crack cocaine, 414 bindles of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of bulk fentanyl, 24.52 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and multiple regulated prescription drugs were found.

Josue Cordero, 32, and Carlos Inostroza, 30, both from Springfield, Mass., were taken into custody and are being held on $25,000 bail.

Cordero and Inostroza are scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court on May 22, 2023.

They’re charged with possession and trafficking of fentanyl, possession and sale of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, possession of regulated drugs, and dispensing drugs in a dwelling.

Barre City Police received assistance from the Barre Town Police Department.

