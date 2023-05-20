UVMMC patient survives six-story fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A patient at the University of Vermont Medical Center survived a six-story fall from a window at the Burlington hospital.

Hospital spokeswoman Annie Mackin confirmed the incident first reported by VT Digger.

Mackin tells Channel Three the fall happened on Monday at about 5:00 p.m. She says the patient appears to have “opened and exited” a window in a stairwell that is generally used by employees. It was on the 6th floor of one of the older buildings on the medical center campus.

The patient suffered multiple injuries and is in critical but stable condition. Police and hospital officials say they are continuing to investigate.

UVMMC is not releasing any other information about the patient including the reason the patient was originally in the hospital.

