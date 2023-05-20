Vt. Special Committee on Impeachment set to meet next week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A special committee investigating whether to impeach two Franklin County officials will meet for the first time next week.

The bipartisan committee was appointed by House Speaker Jill Krowinski this week.

Sheriff John Grismore was filmed shoving a man in custody with his foot. States Attorney John Lavoie allegedly made several inappropriate comments toward employees. Both resisted calls to step down.

Krowinski, who set the impeachment process in motion, reflected on the magnitude of the committee’s work.

“It was a difficult decision, but after having all of the evidence and having many conversations it was clear that we needed to act,” Krowinski said.

The special committee investigating whether to impeach meets on Tuesday morning (May 23, 2023).

