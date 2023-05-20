What To Do: Saturday, May 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do on this Saturday.

There will be a Kites in the Park event at the Veterans Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today. Come celebrate the first warm days of Spring and bring your own kite or come make one with event organizers. They will provide all the materials for your family to create your own family kite. There is no charge for this event, and everyone is welcome.

The Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse is hosting the 12th annual May Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. There will be live music from local artists like the Springfield Springers, and a flea market with vendors selling jewelry, plants, quilts and other crafts. There will also be chili, snacks and beverages for purchase. Attending this event is completely free.

The Lareau Farm and Forest is hosting the Route 100 Art Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. There will be live music, food, activities for kids, a cash bar, and professional and student vendors to shop from. You can also check out the art on display from local student artists in the Big Red Barn on site. This event is free to attend, and all are welcome to join in the fun.

The UVM Horticulture Farm in South Burlington is hosting a Bloom Time Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. Tour their flowering lilacs, magnolias, and azaleas. and hear from Charlie Nardozzi about today’s best gardening methods. You can also take a wagon ride, get your face painted, take a scavenger hunt, plant some seeds, learn about crazy worms and invasive spotted lantern flies, and more. This event is also completely free to attend.

Caring Community Preschool is hosting a Dinner Under the Balloons event in Post Mills at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon during the Experimental Hot Air Balloon and Airship Meet. You and your family can enjoy a homecooked meal while watching a historic air show filled with home-built aircrafts. There will also be a raffle with tons of prizes to be won. Going to the event is free if you want to bring your own dinner, but dinners from the Caring Community Preschool are available for purchase.

Get your glow on at this black light lit rock show! Peabody’s Pub in Plattsburgh will be hosting the Glow Show starting at 9:00 p.m. tonight. Glow sticks will be provided by the performing band, and they encourage everyone to wear white, and to paint your faces to get the full effects of the blacklight show. There is also no cover charge for this show.

