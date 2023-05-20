BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to have warmer temperatures Friday afternoon, even though it was a bit windy. We’ll have showers to start the weekend, which is good news to help keep the brush fire risk down. A system to the west will bring showers to New York today and tonight. A coastal low will bring showers to New Hampshire, which could be heavy at times tonight. Vermont will be in between these systems, so the chance for showers will be lower, especially during the day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Showers will move out Sunday morning, with New Hampshire possibly getting 2 inches of rain. There will be less rain in New York and especially Vermont. The rest of Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A trailing trough may touch off a few additional showers late afternoon/early evening. Sunday night will be chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s, but frost isn’t expected.

The week is looking quite pleasant. Monday will be dry and cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. It now looks like a backdoor cold front will come through Wednesday, bringing the chance for showers along it. This will cool us back into the 60s on Thursday. Friday will start to warm back up again, with highs in the low 70s.

