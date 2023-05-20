BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today was certainly on the cloudy side, but it did warm into the 70s in spots. Others remained in the 60s. Most of the region was sandwiched between two systems…one in the Great Lakes, and the other being a coastal low. Showers continue in the St. Lawrence Valley, and also in New Hampshire. Vermont was dry for the most part.

Tonight, both systems will bring showers to the region, through the heaviest showers will be in New Hampshire, where an inch of more of rain is possible. For New York and Vermont, up to a half inch of rain is possible. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to low 50s. Any showers will end very early Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, though a trailing trough may touch off a few late day showers. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Sunday night will be chilly, with patchy frost possible in Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom.

Monday will be fair and cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Isolated frost is possible again overnight in the sheltered valleys. Tuesday will be much warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

