Competing for the Vermont Legacy Shield arm wrestling title

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s top arm wrestlers competed in the semi-finals for the state’s greatest title in the sport winner of the Vermont Legacy Shield.

The VFW in Morristown was packed with fans and friends they were cheering and jeering as the wrestlers fought for a spot to beat Vermont Legacy Shield champion, Jordan Maskell. This series is unique because of its open weight classes. A 140 pound light weight can compete against a 200 pound heavy weight. In theory it’s all about strategy. The competitors train in clubs, with pull ups, at the gym, and even with fake arm wrestling machines.

“If you’re heart is there, then that’s what you stay with, so for me, thirty some odd years of arm wrestling is all I’ve really thought about,” said Richard Gravel, event organizer.

Gravel’s goal is to expand the shield series to other states. He hopes there can be regional and even national arm wrestling competitions with open weight classes and required use of right and left arms. The finale of the series will take place in September.

