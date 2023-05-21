House fire in Fairfax Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A structure fire in Fairfax had multiple surrounding towns responding to assist.

Just after 10am, the Fairfax fire department says they were called to this home on buck hollow road. When they arrived they saw flames billowing out from the residence.

The assistant fire chief says it appeared to have started in the middle the house. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Crews were able to get it under control, but the home is not livable at this time. Officials say the VT state police fire investigation unit is looking into the cause.

