Last minute prom purchases

By Hailey Morgan
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Highschoolers across the state are dressing up and stepping out this weekend for prom.

Needleman’s Bridal & Formal is one of the many shops that specializes in formal attire. They say they’ve been busy with prom visits since March.

Stores like Kathy and Company florist are also flooded with corsage orders. Staff there say there’s many last minute shoppers, but they always expect an influx because most school’s prom dates fall mid-may this year they’re seeing lots of excited faces. As parents get their kids ready for the big events, especially as Covid put a stop to the experience a few years back.

“The theme is secret garden. So me and my partner went to Michaels the other day. We got some like flower stuff so they can make our corsage and boutonniere. They are going to have a vine going up their arm and down their cane. So, we are doing it up,” said Soitmatua Ole Musa, Mount Mansfield Union High School.

“They appreciate it a lot more going forward if they have a student who was maybe younger at the time when it happened. When their older child had the prom taken away, now they can really enjoy their kids dressing up,” said Mark Needleman.

Needleman says they expect over a dozen proms will be happening this weekend alone.

