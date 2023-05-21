Lessons on how to preserve Vermont’s natural resources

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping Vermont land owners in the loop on how to preserve Vermont’s natural resources. This week at a meeting hosted by the Department of Forest Parks and Recreation, foresters and loggers received an update from state leaders on how to work with land owners. About 80 percent of Vermont’s forest land is privately owned so state officials try to educate people on how to be good stewards of the land. They say owners are passionate about their land and care about wildife water quality and aesthetics. But they say misinformation about forest management is a problem.

“In some cases there is misinformation that suggests good forest management and stewardship practixes may be agisnt those goals. and the fact is, they’re not,” said Keith Thompson of the VT Forest Parks & Recreation Private Lands Manager.

Thompson says they will ramp up outreach to Vermonters to understand land owners concerns over land management.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.