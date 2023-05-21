Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to regional final

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to an eight-goal second quarter, the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team handled Trinity 22-9 on Saturday, punching its ticket to the regional final on Sunday. Once again, the Panthers are one win away from the national semifinals.

Hope Shue, Jane Early and Susan Rowley each scored five goals in the win.

“I think we have such a deep team. As you saw at the end, we had so many new girls in, we have so many different goal scorers, I think everybody in our starting attack and midfield scored today,” Shue said. “Because we’re so deep, we allow each other to rest and share the weight so much. If somebody’s not having their best day, somebody else will, so it takes the pressure off everyone. Because of that, I think we’re able to keep it going each day.”

