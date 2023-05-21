YCQM MAY 21, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, we speak with the former Lieutenant Governor, Molly Gray, about her new job helping Afghans resettle in Vermont. Also, an innocent hostage shot by police nine times, why the courts say the officers owe him nothing. Also medical kits are mandatory on commercial flights but what’s inside those kits vary plane to plane. Plus police raid the wrong apartment without a warrant. An investigation into the no knock protocols.

