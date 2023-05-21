BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off with patchy frost in the colder spots, like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. Make sure to protect any frost-sensitive plants you want to save. The rest of Monday will be mostly sunny but cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer than Monday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Big changes are now in the forecast for the latter half of the week. At first, it looked like it would be sunny and very warm. Now, models are showing cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions. A strong cold front will bring showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is the chance for thunderstorms. Highs that day will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but will start to drop off in northern sections during the afternoon.

It now looks like an upper-level low will bring mostly cloudy skies and sprinkles on Thursday. It will be unseasonably cool as well, with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Unfortunately, frost and even a freeze are possible Thursday night, so stay tuned for the latest updates, as the growing season is currently active. Friday will be fair and warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The Memorial Day Weekend is looking rather wet Saturday and Sunday, with scattered showers and temperatures on the cool side. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the low 50s. For the Vermont City Marathon on Sunday, this is good or bad news, depending on whether you’re running or watching. The showers will help keep runners cool.

