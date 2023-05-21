Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a pleasant day today, with partly sunny skies. A trailing trough may touch off a few late afternoon/early evening showers, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the 60s to a few low 70s. Unfortunately, patchy frost is possible tonight in the colder spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. Protect frost-sensitive plants in those areas just to be safe. Monday will be mostly sunny but cooler. Patchy frost is possible again Monday night.

Tuesday will be a great day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. A strong backdoor cold front will then bring showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the chance for a thunderstorm. This will bring a cooler day on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The end of the week is now looking more uncertain. Originally, it was expected to be mostly sunny and very warm. Now, computer models are hinting at cooler and unsettled weather. For now, we’re going partly to mostly sunny into Saturday, with highs in the low 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s.

