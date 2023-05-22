2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont troopers were cited on criminal charges Monday in connection with a use of force incident last summer.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zachary Trocki face misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

The charges come following an investigation by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

The incident happened last June at a home on Route 30 in Newfane. Troopers were called after a report of someone acting irrationally and causing damage. When Wood and Trocki arrived at the scene, they found Marshall Dean, 61, on the roof. At the time, the troopers said they tried to de-escalate the situation but were not successful. Eventually, they shot a nonlethal bean bag round at Dean, which hit him. He fell about 15 feet to the ground and was seriously injured.

The Attorney General’s Office determined the use of force was not justified given the circumstances of the incident, and on Monday directed Vermont State Police to cite the troopers.

Trocki and Wood are due to be arraigned in court in Brattleboro next Tuesday.

The two troopers were on paid administrative duty at the barracks while the incident was under review. They have now been suspended and will be off the payroll following their arraignment.

Last week, the Vermont Troopers’ Association said the use-of-force incident should have been addressed in an internal affairs investigation and that the troopers were acting in good faith and this case “sets dangerous precedent for our membership and will impact all Vermont law enforcement.”

