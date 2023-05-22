Burlington High School demolition begins 3 years after campus condemned
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The demolition of the exterior of Burlington High School is now underway. Bricks crumbled Monday as heavy equipment tore through two different areas of building A on the old BHS campus.
Interior demolition began a few months ago, including the removal of asbestos. Now, crews have the greenlight to begin the exterior demo. The work is expected to take at least six months.
“It gives so much hope, I think, for the future of our school district. And for our community to have a brand new state-of-the-art high school shows the value that our citizens put on education,” Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said.
That new high school will be on the same property just slightly to the east of the old building. But it will not be ready as hoped for the start of the 2025 school year. The timeline has been shifted by several months with a new projected student move-in date of January 2026.
It’s been nearly three years since the district condemned the North Avenue campus.
In September 2020 while preparing for a planned renovation project, consultants detected widespread PCB contamination in the buildings.
Students spent only one day in their classrooms that fall before moving to the former Macy’s department store downtown six months later.
The district ultimately decided demolishing and reconstructing the high school would be cheaper than extensive cleanup.
That discovery also triggered the statewide program now testing any schools built or renovated before 1980 for the cancer-causing chemical.
