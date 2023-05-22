Can Democrats shore up votes to override potential budget veto?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest Vermont legislative session began with big promises but ran into the buzzsaw of non-agreement, an 11th-hour budget deal and veto overrides.

Lawmakers passed a record $8.5 billion state budget that includes sweeping child care reforms, investments in housing and other programs. Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, has signaled he will likely veto the plan because it includes spending levels he has called unsustainable, as well as a new payroll tax and other fees.

A group of over a dozen lawmakers has threatened to sustain a budget veto if lawmakers don’t include money for emergency housing that is set to run out this summer

During a veto session scheduled for June, the Democratic supermajority will attempt to override a possible budget veto and any other bills the governor rejects.

Our Calvin Cutler spoke with Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Vt. House Speaker, about how she plans to shore up the votes for an override, about the past session and the one ahead. Watch the videos above and below to see their conversation.

