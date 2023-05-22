Crash causes outages in Warren

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crashed into a power pole in Warren on Monday causing outages in the area.

Vermont State Police say the crash closed the Sugarbush Access Road in the area of Timberline Drive.

Power lines were down across the roadway.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

At noontime, the VT Outages map showed 247 customers in that area without power.

