CVPH nurses help clean up Plattsburgh roadway

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A group of nurses from the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital hit the roads over the weekend to help make a difference in their community.

Nurses from the hospital’s Progressive Care Team were out Sunday morning cleaning up a section of Idaho Avenue in Plattsburgh.

The effort was in collaboration with Plattsburgh’s Adopt-A-Highway program.

The CVPH Progressive Care Team’s adopt-a-highway agreement is one of more than 2,400 in place across New York state, covering about 5,000 miles of roadways.

“We started talking about this as a team as a way to build relationships, not just inside the hospital walls, but do things outside of the hospital as well. It gives us a chance to take a step back from hospital life, come together and build relationships there,” said Katie Morrow, the CVPH Progressive Care assistant nurse manager.

The group plans to participate in cleanups several more times over the next two years.

