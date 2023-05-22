DEC seeks input on water quality plan

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents are invited to give their thoughts about water quality plans for rivers and lakes in our region.

There’s a meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in Woodstock to talk about the Ottauquechee and Black Rivers and adjacent Connecticut River Tributaries.

Then there’s a meeting Tuesday in Ascutney to discuss plans for Lake Memphremagog, Tomifobia, and Coaticook Basin.

Both meetings can be attended in person to online, information on the meeting and drafted proposals can be found on the DEC website.

Organizers say the goal is to collaborate on strategies for protecting their local lakes, rivers, and wetlands.

