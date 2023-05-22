Fort Ti Ferry opens for the season Friday
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry will open for the season at the end of the week.
It’s expected to start running at 7 a.m. this Friday, March 26.
It will run until 6 p.m. every day.
The seven-minute ferry ride connects Shoreham, Vermont, and Ticonderoga, New York, across Lake Champlain.
The seasonal cable ferry typically runs through October.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.