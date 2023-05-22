How a new program aims to help BIPOC business owners in Vermont

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program announced by the Department of Economic Development and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network will help BIPOC-owned businesses throughout Vermont.

The BIPOC Workforce and Business Development Program will provide outreach to businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color in Vermont. That outreach includes connecting businesses with the opportunities available to them including grant applications, translation services, career fairs and more.

The Department of Economic Development says there are many available resources but they can be difficult to navigate.

“We don’t want communities where there are empty storefronts or there are businesses that went out of business. So we have to do all we can to nurture either emerging businesses or growing businesses so that we have vibrant communities, communities that people want to visit, people want to live in,” said Joan Goldstein, the commissioner of the Department of Economic Development.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Joan Goldstein.

Click here for more about the BIPOC Business and Workforce Development Program.

