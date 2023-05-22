Middlebury women’s lacrosse punches ticket to final four

Panthers have won 13 straight NCAA tournament games
Middlebury women's lacrosse celebrates a national quarterfinal win over Colby
Middlebury women's lacrosse celebrates a national quarterfinal win over Colby(WCAX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Colby gave Middlebury its closest fight of the season thus far, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers beat the Mules 12-7, punching their ticket to the final four once again.

“To know that we’re able to come back from a period like that is really important and really great to know going into the final four, so to have been able to come out of that period is really great, and the resilience that we showed is awesome,” midfielder Susan Rowley said.

“Being at the final four has been our goal all season. We have a talented team that knew they were capable of this,” head coach Kate Livesay said. “I feel like in a lot of ways, this is the hardest game because you’re so confident and wanting to be at that next step. You have to stay present and actually get there, and I’m just so happy we were able to stay focus and really push back today and pull out a great win.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barre City Police execute search warrant
Two Mass. men arrested in Barre drug bust
File photo
UVMMC patient survives six-story fall
Ferrisburgh crash
Deadly crash closes Route 7 in Ferrisburgh
House fire in Fairfax Saturday
House fire in Fairfax Saturday
Mock crash scene at Colchester High School Friday.
Colchester students get sobering lesson ahead of prom weekend

Latest News

Redhawks improve to 10-2
CVU downs Essex 10-4
Redhawks improve to 10-2
CVU downs Essex 10-4
Panthers will face NESCAC foe Colby on Sunday
Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to regional final
Panthers will face NESCAC foe Colby on Sunday
Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to regional final