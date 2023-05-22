Middlebury women’s lacrosse punches ticket to final four

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Colby gave Middlebury its closest fight of the season thus far, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers beat the Mules 12-7, punching their ticket to the final four once again.

“To know that we’re able to come back from a period like that is really important and really great to know going into the final four, so to have been able to come out of that period is really great, and the resilience that we showed is awesome,” midfielder Susan Rowley said.

“Being at the final four has been our goal all season. We have a talented team that knew they were capable of this,” head coach Kate Livesay said. “I feel like in a lot of ways, this is the hardest game because you’re so confident and wanting to be at that next step. You have to stay present and actually get there, and I’m just so happy we were able to stay focus and really push back today and pull out a great win.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.