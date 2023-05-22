New life for old gas station as part of Fairlee revitalization efforts

By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans to convert a defunct gas station into a restaurant are moving forward as part of redevelopment efforts in Fairlee.

A group of partners recently closed on an old, run-down gas station on Route 5, a stone’s through from the bridge to Orford, New Hampshire. Their plan is to spruce it up and turn it into a restaurant.

It’s the latest piece of a much larger puzzle to revitalize the area, including the refurbished Chapman’s general store, a new mixed-use apartment complex next door and a park across the street.

“We are doing this because we believe in our community, we believe in investing in our community. We all share some form of legacy around here. And we see that as the best place we can put our energy,” said Deecie Denison, a project partner.

The group is actively looking for a restaurant owner to open up shop, hoping to have a new restaurant tenant in place by the fall.

In the meantime, a food truck will be parked on the property this summer.

