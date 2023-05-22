New welcome center aims to encourage visitors to spend time in Addison County

By Hailey Morgan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A new visitor center has opened in Addison County with the goal of encouraging more people to explore the area.

The welcome center is housed in a train station originally built in 1851 in Ferrisburgh and still operating as a station today.

The center has been open for a few weeks now with resources for people who want to explore the area.

The Addison County Chamber of Commerce says the community stepped up to raise tens of thousands of dollars to renovate the station.

More than 200 people have come through the door since the welcome center opened a few weeks back.

“I think they will realize how beautiful the county is and how many different things there are to do here. Hopefully, our objective here is to get them to stay-- eat here, stay here, do outdoor activities here, visit all the cool towns that we have,” said Phil Summers of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s next step is to create more social media for the center in order to attract more visitors.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

