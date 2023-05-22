Paul Smith’s holds commencement for more than 100 graduates

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Paul Smith’s College in Northern New York held its graduation ceremony Sunday.

More than 100 students completed their academic degrees.

“Our journey through college has been unique; we have had the privilege of attending a ‘summer camp’ college that provided us with extraordinary hands-on experiences and a profound connection with nature…Our college has been a haven of learning that extended far beyond the walls of traditional classrooms,” Charlotte Kline, the class speaker, said in her commencement speech to fellow graduates.

Paul Smith’s is known as the college of the Adirondacks because it is the only four-year institution of higher education in the Adirondack Park. The school bills itself as a leader in climate education and research.

