Police chase car across Burlington airport property

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport.

The Williston police chief confirmed it happened over the weekend at the airport, but that’s all he’s saying.

We don’t know yet where exactly the chase went or whether the police caught the driver. But we will let you know what we find out.

