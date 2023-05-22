Police: Man threatened people with axe

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is expected in court Monday after police say he threatened to attack multiple people with an axe.

Vermont State Police say they responded to the campsite in Killington Saturday night around 11:30.

One of the victims told troopers a man hit their car with an ax and then threatened to cut people’s heads off.

61-year-old Ralph Schneider of Mendon was identified by police as the man responsible.

He’s being held and is set to be in court Monday to face multiple counts of aggravated assault and criminal threatening.

