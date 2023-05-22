BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a beauty of an evening out there, although a bit on the cool side. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s. The coldest temperatures will be in the NEK and Adirondacks, where frost is possible. A Frost Advisory is in effect for north central VT and the NEK, northern NH and northern New York except for areas along Lake Champlain. Protect sensitive plants tonight if you live in those areas.

We’ll have plenty of sun around again on Tuesday, and temperatures will be a bit warmer. Most of us will see highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will pass through the area on Wednesday, bringing some wet weather and falling temperatures. Southern areas will stay warmer longer on Wednesday and have the best chance to see some 70s. Northern areas will top out in the mid 60s to near 70 before the front comes through.

Wednesday will start dry with the chance for showers developing first across northern New York, and then into Vermont in the afternoon and evening. Some thunder is possible as the line comes through.

Temperatures will be cooler into Thursday with a small chance for a leftover shower. Friday is trending drier with slightly warmer temperatures. The Memorial Day Weekend forecast has been a tricky one to nail down. As of right now, it’s trending drier and warmer. If trends continue, temperatures Saturday may be a bit warmer.

Have a great evening and enjoy the sun tomorrow!

-Jess Langlois

