BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will start out with bright, sunny skies today, but just a bit cooler in our northern areas than it was over the weekend.

Tuesday will also feature lots of sunshine as well as warmer temperatures. There is just a slight chance for a quick, pop-up shower during the afternoon, mainly over the higher terrain.

Wednesday will start out okay with some sun in the morning. But then a sharp cold front will swoop down from northern Canada, bringing us showers and possible thunderstorms. It will also be bringing a shot of chilly air which will stick around until the end of the week.

Recent forecast data has been flip-flopping about the weather for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The latest trend is looking up, keeping sunshine and warmer temperatures going through the holiday weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be fine-tuning that holiday weekend forecast for you as we go through the week. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.