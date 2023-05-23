2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating an armed robbery that they said was committed by two children, ages 6 and 12.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the robbery happened at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to police, the two children asked a woman to borrow her phone to call their mom then ran off with the phone. After a chase, the 12-year-old allegedly pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at the woman.

Police said they spoke with the children’s mother, who was cooperative and allowed them inside her home to find the BB gun.

The 12-year-old admitted to stealing the phone and pulling the gun on the woman, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and damage to property.

The 6-year-old is not facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens

Latest News

President Biden says he expects progress on a crucial debt limit deal, as he departs for Asia.
Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border
The incident happened Monday night
19-year-old driver accused of trying to crash through barriers outside White House
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Beth Barnes/File photo
Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment