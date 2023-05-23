4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident

Latest News

Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.
Students raise more than $10,000 for custodian who recently lost his wife
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer